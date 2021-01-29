(PYD.V) (CVE:PYD) Shares Down 2%

(PYD.V) (CVE:PYD) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 3,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24.

About (PYD.V) (CVE:PYD)

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in slot route operations. The Company is engaged in providing capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors in the United States. It is focused on leasing and distributing slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies.

