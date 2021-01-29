Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $225,237.22

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $225,237.22 and approximately $21,827.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,439,735 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

Buying and Selling Pyrk

Pyrk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

