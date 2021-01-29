PYRO Network (PYRO) Market Capitalization Hits $10,950.99

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 92.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. PYRO Network has a total market capitalization of $10,950.99 and $16.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PYRO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.

About PYRO Network

PYRO Network’s total supply is 815,196,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,183,740 tokens. The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork

PYRO Network Token Trading

