Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Down 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004552 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $245,281.16 and approximately $17,255.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

