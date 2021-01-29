Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By Oppenheimer

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

