Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issued By Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,771,000. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,282.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $934,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,314.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

