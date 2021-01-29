Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abbott Laboratories Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ABT stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.07. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,508,000 after buying an additional 506,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

