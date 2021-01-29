Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFST. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

