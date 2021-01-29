Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

CNI stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

