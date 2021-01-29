Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

FMBI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of FMBI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.