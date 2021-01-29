Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

GABC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

