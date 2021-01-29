Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Lowered by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.37.

Shares of GPN opened at $182.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

