Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE HP opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

