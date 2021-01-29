Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.97.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 252,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 257,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

