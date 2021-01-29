Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $31.68 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

