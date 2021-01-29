Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Allstate in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.