Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

NYSE:BX opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 16,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

