Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Issued By Raymond James

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,747,000 after acquiring an additional 185,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CGI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.