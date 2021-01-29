Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $176.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

