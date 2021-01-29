Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.14.

NYSE ANTM opened at $300.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.17 and its 200 day moving average is $294.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

