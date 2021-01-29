Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Increased by Analyst

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

