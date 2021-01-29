Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Decreased by KeyCorp

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

FISV stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.