Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.