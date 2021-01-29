Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Issued By KeyCorp

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONMED in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CNMD opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $121.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CONMED by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

