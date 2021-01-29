Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

MSFT opened at $236.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

