Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of EAT opened at $59.86 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

