Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

NYSE:OSK opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

