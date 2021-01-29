Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Schlumberger Limited Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of SLB opened at $22.64 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $46,560,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $43,024,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

