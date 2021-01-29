Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted by KeyCorp

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

TTWO stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.