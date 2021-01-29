Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

VFC traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $78.29. 15,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

