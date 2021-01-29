Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $9.34 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

