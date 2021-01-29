Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by William Blair

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hologic in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

