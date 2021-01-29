Qcash (QC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $732.52 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.38 million and $732.52 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.
Qcash Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Qcash Token Trading
Qcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.