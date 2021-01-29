qiibee Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $348.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $348.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.
qiibee Coin Profile
Buying and Selling qiibee
qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.