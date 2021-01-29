Qitmeer (PMEER) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1.06 million worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 146,276,530 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

