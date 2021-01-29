Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Qorvo stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

