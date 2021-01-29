QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $411,854.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $411,854.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 677.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.59 or 0.00799234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.99 or 0.03914844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016420 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

