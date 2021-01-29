QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $116,079.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 693.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

