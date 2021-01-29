Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 2,045,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,622,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The firm has a market cap of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 313,548 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.