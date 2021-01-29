Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $13,471.02 and approximately $18.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

