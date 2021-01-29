Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $14,662.48 and approximately $20.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00118706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00245191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,543.91 or 0.85578706 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.