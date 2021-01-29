Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.79 million and $174,485.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00192535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003053 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,166,377 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.