Quark (QRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,363,850 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

