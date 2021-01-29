QuarkChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and $5.47 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

