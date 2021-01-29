Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.00

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $128.71, with a volume of 17858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.