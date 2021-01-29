Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $151.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

