Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.70. Quest Resource shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 46,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 9.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.