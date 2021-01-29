Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 10.4%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $250.97. Approximately 1,421,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,097,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.30.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

