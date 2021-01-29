Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007715 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,217,773 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

