QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 106,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock opened at $278.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.